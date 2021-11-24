La Salette’s lights display returns to brighten this holiday season

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — La Salette Shrine’s festival of lights is returning Thanksgiving night to help make sure the holiday season is merry and bright.

The Christmas Illuminations in Attleboro made up of more than 400,000 lights is celebrating its 68th anniversary. The theme of this year’s festival is “Love is Born.”

The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette will be open every night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 2.

Visiting the shrine’s multi-acre spanning light show is free, but donations are accepted.

This year’s display will feature Clopper the Donkey and a carousel, as well as a food court, snack bar, and hot chocolate or apple cider.

The shrine is requiring masks indoors at all times due to the large number of visitors during the Christmas season. Officials ask that visitors also remain mindful of social distancing.

To read more about the shrine or for information on holiday Mass times you can visit La Salette’s website.