Kyra Sedgwick to film new movie in Rhode Island

(WPRI) — Director and actress Kyra Sedgwick is filming “Space Oddity” in the Ocean State, the R.I. Film and TV Office announced Wednesday.

“There is no better place to film this story than in the beautiful state of Rhode Island,” Sedgwick said in a news release. “Shooting Space Oddity in Rhode Island is a breath of fresh air.”

Filming begins this week in North Kingstown.

“Everyone from the Rhode Island Film office to the town of Wickford has welcomed us with open arms,” Sedgwick added. “We have a local crew that can’t be beat and the locations are magical. We couldn’t be more delighted for the opportunity to make our film here!”

“Space Oddity” tells the tale of Alex (Allen) who, after giving up on Earth and deciding to leave it all behind for a one-way mission to Mars, develops an unexpected romance with Daisy (Shipp), the enigmatic town newcomer, who forces him to choose between an uncertain journey to the stars and an even more uncertain journey of the heart, according to the release.

The independent production stars Kyle Allen (West Side Story), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men franchise) and Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale).

“It’s great to see a new movie being made in Rhode Island – especially one that showcases our beautiful state. With our unique landscape and talented local artists, Rhode Island is an ideal location for filmmakers,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “Every time a production shoots here we see a positive impact on our local businesses. This is the type of energy that keeps moving our economy forward.”

This is the first feature Sedgwick and Valerie Stadler will be producing under their banner Big Swing Productions.

“Rhode Island is fortunate because we have superb partners in both the public and private sectors, and we enjoy working together to build a positive environment for the creative economy to shine. We are particularly grateful to Big Swing Productions for providing good paying jobs for many local artists and hard-working technicians from across Rhode Island,” Executive Director of the R.I. Film & TV Office Steven Feinberg said.

Earlier this month, Sedgwick and her husband Kevin Bacon were spotted at a coffee shop in Exeter. It was known the couple was shooting a new film in Rhode Island but unclear what the production was at the time.