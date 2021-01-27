Kraft creates candy-flavored Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO (WTEN) – Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition candy-inspired version of its classic favorite for Valentine’s Day.

“No more noodling on what gift to buy,” the Kraft Heinz Company said in a press release.

Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese is made with “the same cheesy goodness” of the original but includes a candy-flavored packet to turn the macaroni and cheese pink and add a sweet candy taste, the company said.

To get your hands on the Valentine’s Day-inspired Mac & Cheese, you must enter to become 1 of 1,000 to win.

Recipients will receive a kit that includes a box of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese and a candy packet to be delivered by Feb. 14.

“There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying ‘you’re the mac to my cheese,'” the company said.  

Recipients can also share their Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese using #CandyKraftMacandCheese on Twitter @kraftmacncheese, on Instagram @Kraft_MacandCheese, and on Facebook @KraftMacaroniandCheese.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/21/21: Joe Cammarano and James Bessette

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams