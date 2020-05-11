‘Knock It Off’ hand sanitizer hitting the shelves

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo’s go-to phrase “knock it off” has already made its way to T-shirts, beer cans and coffee and a new product is set to launch on Monday.

Frog and Toad — a popular Providence gift shop that sells unique, Rhode Island themed items — has now teamed up with the Industrious Spirits company to produce “knock it off” hand sanitizer.

Industrious Spirits says 100% of the proceeds of their limited, special edition hand sanitizer will be going to the Rhode Island COVID-19 Response Fund.

The hand sanitizer will be sold in 6-ounce bottles for $5 and 8-ounce bottles for $10 — which come with a hand-glazed ceramic ISCO token.

“We are thrilled that we’re able to continue this project and have had the opportunity to expand our reach through the many great partnerships that have been created during these unusual times,” Manya Rubinstein, CEO of The Industrious Spirit Company, said

The company says they are still giving away 4-ounce bottles for free at the Wish We Could Window, but say “your purchase of these special editions directly assists some of those most adversely impacted by this crisis.”

The hand sanitizer is available starting at 1 p.m. at the distillery on Sims Avenue in Providence.

If you want to purchase “Knock It Off” hand sanitizer, click here »

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines