Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

‘Knock It Off’ hand sanitizer hitting the shelves

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Industrious Spirits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo’s go-to phrase “knock it off” has already made its way to T-shirts, beer cans and coffee and a new product is set to launch on Monday.

Frog and Toad — a popular Providence gift shop that sells unique, Rhode Island themed items — has now teamed up with the Industrious Spirits company to produce “knock it off” hand sanitizer.

View this post on Instagram

💕UPDATE: sold out of 8 ounce!! Still have six ounce! You guys are amazing!! 💕 . Knock it off!! 📣 First it was a saying by Governor @ginaraimondo, then a t-shirt by @frogandtoadstore, then a beer by @proclamationale, then a coffee by @whiteelectriccoffee, and, starting at 1pm today, we are repping this amazing project in its cleanliest form yet! ⚗️✨🧴😷. . In a collaboration with @frogandtoadstore, we’re releasing a limited number of these very special edition “Knock It Off” hand sanitizers, with ✨💯 percent ✨ of the proceeds going to the @rifoundation Covid-19 Response Fund. . There are two sizes- 6 ounces for $5 and 8 ounces for $10 (comes with a hand-glazed ceramic ISCO token). We are still giving away 4 ounce bottles for free at the #WishWeCouldWindow, but your purchase of these special editions directly assists some of those most adversely impacted by this crisis. . Preorder at link in bio for pickup this week M-F 1-4pm. 💪🏽. 🗣🐮📢 . . . #knockitoff #shutitdown #sanitizer #specialedition #rhodeislandfoundation #frogandtoadstore #covidrelief #rhodeisland #staysafe #inthistogether

A post shared by The Industrious Spirit Company (@iscospirits) on

Industrious Spirits says 100% of the proceeds of their limited, special edition hand sanitizer will be going to the Rhode Island COVID-19 Response Fund.

The hand sanitizer will be sold in 6-ounce bottles for $5 and 8-ounce bottles for $10 — which come with a hand-glazed ceramic ISCO token.

“We are thrilled that we’re able to continue this project and have had the opportunity to expand our reach through the many great partnerships that have been created during these unusual times,” Manya Rubinstein, CEO of The Industrious Spirit Company, said

The company says they are still giving away 4-ounce bottles for free at the Wish We Could Window, but say “your purchase of these special editions directly assists some of those most adversely impacted by this crisis.”

The hand sanitizer is available starting at 1 p.m. at the distillery on Sims Avenue in Providence.

If you want to purchase “Knock It Off” hand sanitizer, click here »

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 4 p.m. President Trump Briefing on testing

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com