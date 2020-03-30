1  of  2
‘Knock it off’: Gift shop selling shirts promoting Raimondo’s COVID-19 catchphrase

Courtesy: Frog and Toad

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Frog and Toad — a popular Providence gift shop which sells mostly unique, Rhode Island-themed items — is now printing T-shirts featuring Gov. Gina Raimondo’s go-to phrase regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

“Knock if off” has often been repeated by Raimondo during her daily news briefings, directing it toward people who are not following her social distancing mandates.

“Spread the word, not the virus. Knock. It. Off.,” the business recently posted on Facebook while promoting its new merchandise.

The shirts are selling for $22 apiece on Frog and Toad’s website, and 20% of the proceeds are being donated to the Rhode Island Foundation’s COVID-19 response fund.

They’re designed by Frog & Toad Press and printed by Parched, two companies operating out of Providence.

Want to pre-order a "Knock It Off" shirt? Click here »

Providence

