‘King-sized candy bars’: 9-year-old gives Halloween suggestion to Gov. Baker

BOSTON (WPRI) — A concerned trick-or-treater in Massachusetts gave some Halloween advice to Gov. Charlie Baker.

During his briefing in Salem Wednesday afternoon, Baker mentioned that he received a letter from a 9-year-old, written in crayon, thanking him for not canceling Halloween.

Reading the letter, Baker said the child recommended everyone give out king-sized candy bars instead of the smaller ones.

“Instead of people touching and taking 3-2 small pieces of candy they only touch one!” the letter said. “So people won’t be touching a lot of stuff. So it would be better for corona.”

“No fun size,” Baker said. “Which I thought was a pretty clever way of promoting an idea in the context of all the rest of this.”

Earlier in the month, Baker said Halloween will go on this year in Massachusetts as long as people take the proper precautions against COVID-19.

“Indoor Halloween parties are a really bad idea,” he said. “Indoor Halloween parties are, simply put, the wrong way to safely celebrate this particular holiday.”

Baker recommends trick-or-treaters and their parents stick together in small groups and wear face coverings while practicing social distancing.

