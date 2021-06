EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Not too often do you run into a celebrity, but a coffee shop in Exeter recently has.

Hollywood stars Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick visited Sophie’s Brewhouse on Tuesday for some lunch.

They ordered The Busy Day and a Rueben Sandwich according to a comment on the shop’s Facebook post.

The two are debuting a short film at the Brooklyn Film Festival through June 13.

According to an NY1 post, the couple is also shooting a new film in the Ocean State.