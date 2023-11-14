FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Country superstar Kenny Chesney has added a third show to his stop at Gillette Stadium during his upcoming “Sun Goes Down 2024” Tour.

Chesney had initially planned to perform one night in Foxboro to close out his tour, but added a second show to meet the “unprecedented” demand of his New England fanbase.

For the first time ever, Chesney will perform a “three night stand” at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution.

“Here I only put one show up, thinking maybe this was the year,” Chesney said. “Now, here we are doing something we’ve never done.”

“There has always been something special about New England, this music and how we all come together,” he continued. “I can’t wait to spend an entire weekend in one place with all of No Shoes Nation.”

The singer traditionally ends his tours at Gillette Stadium, which is recognized as the birthplace of his No Shoes Nation. He will now close out the tour in Foxboro on Aug. 25.

The nationwide tour officially kicks off on April 20 in Tampa, Florida. He will be joined by the Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale to the general public on Nov. 17.