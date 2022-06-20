(WPRI) — The world of pets can often feel hyper-focused on dogs and cats, which is why actor Rainn Wilson is on a mission to champion small pets everywhere.

Wilson has teamed up with Kaytee, a major supplier of products for small animals, to celebrate everything pocket pets have to offer.

“Small pets are truly overlooked,” Wilson said. “Everyone goes straight to dogs and cats. But Kaytee is out to show that these little creatures have big personalities and are just as worthy to be part of your family.”

Wilson said the mission was “easy to get behind,” especially since he is the proud owner of Kenneth the Guinea Pig.

Both Wilson and Kenneth were featured in a short film titled “Small in Show,” which was released Monday.

“People continue to see small animals as second-class pets,” Wilson explained in the short film. “That’s why I’m entering Kenneth into the Westminster Dog Show.”

Wilson fails to successfully convince dog show professionals that Kenneth is just as qualified as a dog, but in the process realizes that there are other ways to celebrate small animals.

“If we can’t go to the show, we bring the show to us,” Wilson tells Kenneth in the short film.

The short film promotes Kaytee’s inaugural #SmallinShow, which encourages proud pet parents everywhere to enter them into the competition via social media. From there, judges will crown three winners who will each receive a one-year supply of Kaytee products.

Mike McGoohan, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for Kaytee’s parent company, hopes that #SmallinShow will become an annual celebration.

“Small pets are incredible animals who bring joy to millions of pet parents every day, and it’s time they get the recognition they deserve,” McGoohan said.

McGoohan said the company’s goal is to bring together “this highly engaged community in a way that has never been done before.”

Small animals of all species and breeds can be submitted into the competition, including hamsters, guinea pigs, rabbits, mice, birds, chinchillas and ferrets.