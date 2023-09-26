FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Colombian reggaeton star Karol G is coming to New England.

The award-winning singer and songwriter is closing out her “Mañana Será Bonito” tour at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Karol G will be the first Spanish-language artist to headline the stadium, which is home to the New England Patriots and New England Revolution.

In March 2023, Karol G’s album “Mañana Será Bonito” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, making it the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to reach the No. 1 spot.

Karol G has also won two Latin GRAMMYs and is best known in the United States for her songs “TQG” with Shakira (which won an MTV VMA for Best Collaboration in 2023) and “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj.

Tickets are still available for Thursday night’s concert on Ticketmaster, and the MBTA will be running a round-trip, special event train service from Boston to Foxboro.