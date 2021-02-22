Kansas City quarterback Mahomes, fiancee welcome baby girl

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, are parents to a girl.

Matthews announced the Sunday birth of Sterling Skye Mahomes in a tweet.

The birth came two weeks after Mahomes and Kansas City lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes and Matthews had announced their engagement in September.

The next month, the couple used their dogs as part of a gender reveal, and Mahomes tweeted that he was going to be a #GirlDad.

In celebration of the birth, Union Station in Kansas City was lit up with pink and white lights Sunday night.

