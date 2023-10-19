JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — “When I feel it, I play it.”

That’s the motto of a Johnston woman who won more than $87,000 playing the last four digits of Rhode Island Lottery’s phone number: 6500.

The woman, identified only as a member of the Narragansett Native American Tribe, bought six combination tickets for $5 each at the Shop N Go on Plainfield Pike.

Initially, the woman told the Rhode Island Lottery that the number came to her while driving to the store. She knew she had to play it when she noticed the phone number displayed at the check-out counter.

This is the woman’s second Daily Numbers win in two months, according to the Rhode Island Lottery. The woman “felt and saw” the numbers 9888 last month and won more than $21,000 on two combination tickets.

In total, the Rhode Island Lottery said the woman has won nearly $110,000.

The woman is putting of her winnings into her new hydration business for patients with cancer, according to the Rhode Island Lottery. She also plans on giving a portion of her winnings to the Shop N Go cashier who sold her the winning tickets.

“You get what you give and the good always overcomes the bad,” she said.

Before leaving the Rhode Island Lottery Headquarters, she reportedly told employees, “I’ll be back.”