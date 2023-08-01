JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Gary Benitez was 14 years old when he was nearly killed by a falling tree.

The Johnston native tells 12 News the rotted tree fell right on top of him while he was playing Wiffle ball with friends. The teenager was knocked unconscious, and woke up two days later in the hospital.

“I thought it was the same day, so I woke up in a panic,” Benitez said. “I’m like, ‘Hey I have a soccer game.’ I was trying to rip out my IVs.”

Despite suffering a hairline skull fracture and needing 42 stitches, Benitez made a full recovery.

Benitez’s brush with death put him on a trajectory to eventually becoming a first responder himself. Back in 2019, Benitez joined the Providence Fire Department.

He tells 12 News he became a firefighter so he could save lives, just like the first responders who rushed him to the hospital that fateful day.

“Because they saved me, I can go out and save more people,” Benitez said.

In hopes of finding the first responders who saved his life, Benitez called 12 News for help tracking them down.

12 News identified those first responders by reviewing archive footage from that day. Those first responders, firefighters Richard Boem and Richard Guisti, still work for the Johnston Fire Department.

“I remember the call coming in,” Boem said. “It hits you hard because you really want to do what you can to save the kid.”

Sixteen years later, Benitez finally met the two men who saved his life.

Benitez expressed his gratitude to the firefighters and told them their heroic efforts are what made him want to become a firefighter himself.

“I wanted to let you guys know in person that I’m here right now because of what you did,” Benitez said.

The men, who know share a special bond, tell 12 News they plan to keep in touch.