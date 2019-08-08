John Legend performing at PC basketball homecoming

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) John Legend performs on stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at the Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Singer John Legend will be performing at an exclusive event in Rhode Island.

Providence College announced Wednesday that it’s moving this year’s homecoming to The Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.

This is an annual event aimed at getting fans pumped up for the 2019-20 basketball season. Both the men’s and women’s teams will take the court.

“All of Me” singer John Legend is headlining the event and rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will be the opening act.

The show is only open to students, alumni, families and season ticket holders.

Here’s when tickets go on sale for those who are invited to attend:

Season ticket holders: August 8

Friar Family: August 16

Students: September 9

Tickets can be purchased on the Friars website.