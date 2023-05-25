FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Joey is a small dog with a big personality.

That’s why Vintage Pet Rescue founder Kristen Peralta decided to write a children’s book about the two-legged dog’s zest for life.

Joey was born without his two front legs on Christmas Day 2021. He was the only puppy in his litter that wasn’t adopted, which is how he wound up at Vintage Pet Rescue.

The Foster-based shelter primarily takes in senior dogs, but Joey was one of their few exceptions due to his disability.

It’s safe to say that Joey has been spoiled ever since. While Joey prefers to hop around on his two hind legs, he also has a customized wheelchair.

Despite being adopted into a loving home, his infectious personality and unique stature caught the eye of Animal Planet. Joey made it big earlier this year, when he was invited to participate in Puppy Bowl XIX.

The book, appropriately titled “Joey’s Two-legged Life,” is all about overcoming adversity and proving that nothing is impossible.

“Joey was born with only two legs but that doesn’t stop him from living his best life,” the book’s description reads. “Joey makes everyone around him smile and his love of life is infectious.”

The 24-page book is available to purchase online in both hardcover and paperback. Peralta said all of the proceeds will be donated to the Vintage Pet Rescue.

Robbin Lynch, an artist who’s been a volunteer at Vintage Pet Rescue for years, illustrated the book.

Peralta said Vintage Pet Rescue plans on hosting book signings in the summer and fall.

(Courtesy: Kristen Peralta)

(Courtesy: Kristen Peralta)

(Courtesy: Kristen Peralta)

(Courtesy: Kristen Peralta)