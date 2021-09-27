Jaswell’s Farm ranked 7th best apple orchard in the country

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Smithfield farm’s apple orchard is being recognized nationally.

Jaswell’s Farm, which offers a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, was recently ranked the 7th best apple orchard to visit by USA Today.

The farm opened for the season this past weekend. Chris Jaswell, owner of Jaswell’s Farm, tells 12 News that, when he first heard of the contest, he didn’t think much of it.

“We’re not the biggest place in the world,” he said of Rhode Island.

But when Chris learned how highly the farm ranked, he was elated.

“It’s not what you do it for, but it’s pretty cool to be a family that’s been recognized since 1899,” he said.

This year, the farm was also included in Readers Digest‘s list of best places to go apple picking in each state, and ranked 21st on Delish‘s list of best apple picking orchards in America.

While this isn’t the first year Jaswell’s Farm has been nationally recognized, Chris said it doesn’t make each time any less special.

“We’ve been recognized over the years for different things and it’s always an honor,” he said.

Chris said he’s part of the fourth generation to run the farm, and he hopes his sons Sam and Jamison will become the fifth.

Jaswell’s offers nine different types of apples across several acres of land. Those who don’t want to pick their own can also purchased pre-bagged apples in the general store, along with other artisan goods and treats.

The farm is open Wednesday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested in picking apples are asked to sign up for a time slot online before arriving at the farm.

