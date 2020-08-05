Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular will be held as drive-thru event this year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Guests will be able to enjoy the thousands of intricately carved pumpkins at the Roger Williams Park Zoo’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular from the comfort of their cars this year.

The event will run from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1 at the Roger Williams Park Zoo and will be open every night from 6:30-11 p.m.

“The added benefit of a drive-thru event is no matter how chilly, or even if it rains, the show is open and the pumpkins are spectacular,” Dr. Jeremy Goodman, executive director of Rhode Island Zoological Society/Roger Williams Park Zoo, said.

The trail will wind through the zoo’s parking lot and into the admissions plaza, as well as a portion of the zoo.

Tickets will be sold for half-hour time slots and will be available to purchase online only. They will go on sale beginning Aug. 6 and are $45 per vehicle for zoo members and $50 for non-members.

The zoo asks visitors follow the guidelines listed below:

  • Large commercial or over-sized vehicles, motorcycles, open side vehicles and recreational devices (bicycles, scooters, skateboards, etc.) are not permitted
  • No buses
  • Minivans and pickup trucks are permissible
  • Roofs must be on Jeeps and convertibles.
  • No honking! Maximum speed 3 mph
  • No passing
  • Guests may not exit their vehicle during the duration of the tour
  • Tailgates, doors, and hatchbacks must be closed
  • Objects may not be thrown out of a vehicle’s window
  • Smoking and alcohol are not permitted within the zoo
  • No pets are allowed in vehicles

