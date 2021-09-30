Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular kicks off at Roger Williams Park Zoo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting Thursday, guests will be able to enjoy the thousands of intricately carved pumpkins at the Roger Williams Park Zoo’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular.

Guests will be able to see the pumpkins at their own pace this year as the walk-through event returns.

This year’s spectacular takes visitors on a journey from the days of ragtime and swing to rock-and-roll and hip hop as they celebrate the greatest music from the last 150 years.

The event will run through Oct. 31 at Roger Williams Park Zoo and will be open every night from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are only available online and must be purchased in advance. Tickets for Friday-Sunday are $21 for adults and $18 for children. Tickets for Monday-Thursday are $17 for adults and $14 for children. Toddlers 1 and under are free.

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is open rain or shine. There will be no refunds or rescheduling.