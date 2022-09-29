PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting Thursday, guests will be able to enjoy the thousands of intricately carved pumpkins at the Roger Williams Park Zoo’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular.

This year’s spectacular takes guests on a journey celebrating 75 years of television. From Mr. Ed to The Walking Dead, there will be something for everyone.

The event will run through Oct. 31 at Roger Williams Park Zoo and will be open every night from 6-10:30 p.m.

Tickets are only available online and must be purchased in advance. Tickets for Friday-Sunday are $21 for adults and $18 for children. Tickets for Monday-Thursday are $18 for adults and $15 for children. Toddlers 1 and under are free.

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is open rain or shine. There will be no refunds or rescheduling.