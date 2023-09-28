PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting Thursday, guests will be able to enjoy the thousands of intricately carved pumpkins at the Roger Williams Park Zoo’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular.

This year’s spectacular takes guests on a journey around the world. The pumpkins will bring you on a European vacation, a wildlife safari, and even a trip down Route 66.

The event will run through Oct. 31 at the zoo and will be open every night from 6-10:30 p.m.

Tickets are only available online and must be purchased in advance. Tickets for Friday-Sunday are $21 for adults and $18 for children. Tickets for Monday-Thursday are $18 for adults and $15 for children. Toddlers 1 and under are free.

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is open rain or shine.

There are no refunds or rescheduling.