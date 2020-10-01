Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular drive-thru event kicks off Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting Thursday, guests will be able to enjoy the thousands of intricately carved pumpkins at the Roger Williams Park Zoo’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular.
Rather than the traditional walk through the zoo, guests will be able to enjoy the view from their cars.
The event will run through Nov. 1 at the Roger Williams Park Zoo and will be open every night from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The trail will wind through the zoo’s parking lot and into the admissions plaza, as well as a portion of the zoo.
Tickets will be sold for half-hour time slots and will be available to purchase online only. The cost is $45 per vehicle for zoo members and $50 for non-members.
The zoo asks visitors follow the guidelines listed below:
- Large commercial or over-sized vehicles, motorcycles, open side vehicles and recreational devices (bicycles, scooters, skateboards, etc.) are not permitted
- No buses
- Minivans and pickup trucks are permissible
- Roofs must be on Jeeps and convertibles.
- No honking! Maximum speed 3 mph
- No passing
- Guests may not exit their vehicle during the duration of the tour
- Tailgates, doors, and hatchbacks must be closed
- Objects may not be thrown out of a vehicle’s window
- Smoking and alcohol are not permitted within the zoo
- No pets are allowed in vehicles