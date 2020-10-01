Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular drive-thru event kicks off Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting Thursday, guests will be able to enjoy the thousands of intricately carved pumpkins at the Roger Williams Park Zoo’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular.

Rather than the traditional walk through the zoo, guests will be able to enjoy the view from their cars.

The event will run through Nov. 1 at the Roger Williams Park Zoo and will be open every night from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The trail will wind through the zoo’s parking lot and into the admissions plaza, as well as a portion of the zoo.

Tickets will be sold for half-hour time slots and will be available to purchase online only. The cost is $45 per vehicle for zoo members and $50 for non-members.

The zoo asks visitors follow the guidelines listed below: