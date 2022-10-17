(WPRI) — Those who eagerly await “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” to air on television will be left shouting “good grief” this year.

The Halloween classic will only be available for streaming on AppleTV+ this year.

“We’ll all have to watch for the Great Pumpkin in a different pumpkin patch this Halloween,” PBS wrote in a social media post.

PBS Kids confirmed late last month that it does not have the rights to air any of the Peanuts tributes this year, which not only includes Great Pumpkin, but also “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

AppleTV+ subscribers can watch any of the Peanuts tributes at any time. An AppleTV+ subscription costs $4.99 per month following a free seven-day trial.

The streaming service is also allowing non-subscribers to watch all of the Peanuts tributes for free, but only for a limited time.

Great Pumpkin will be available between Oct. 28-31, while the Thanksgiving special can be streamed between Nov. 23-27 and the Christmas special between Dec. 22-25.