It’s leaf peeping season: Rhode Island foliage begins to pop

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – While the leaves might not be quite at their peak in certain parts of Rhode Island, there are still some terrific leaf peeping opportunities.

Sky Drone 12 caught a birds-eye view of the green, yellow, orange and red hues just off of Putnam Pike near the Waterman Reservoir.

Nice looking colors just off of Waterman Reservoir! pic.twitter.com/TetyhAQEqG — Pete Mangione (@PeteMangione) October 22, 2020

The leaves are also changing right in the heart of the capital city.

“I am very happy about the fall foliage and not having to go very far to see it,” Sarah Vecoli said.

Vecoli, along with her friend Erica Kupferschmidt, enjoyed a warm, Thursday afternoon along the Blackstone Boulevard walking path.

“I feel like normally I don’t appreciate it as much, but this year with this warm weather, it’s been so nice to come out and just see everything,” Kupferschmidt said.

Those who feel like hitting the road can find a “variety pack” of fall foliage along Route 101 in North Scituate.

Pascoag also offered great looks of both land and water, with a nice blend of autumn shading in the background.

Back in Providence, Vecoli said that watching the changing seasons is more important now than ever.

“I think they are beautiful, it’s nice to be able to be outside other than my house which is now my place of work,” she said.