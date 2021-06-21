‘It felt like he brought that to me’: Hard hat owned by Conrad Roy III’s father found in Azores

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman more than 2,400 miles away in Portugal helped make a Fairhaven man’s Father’s Day a little less difficult this year.

Sandra Machado found a hard hat in the Azores Sunday morning and posted about it on Facebook.

The post says, “Conrad Roy JR your helmet arrived to the Azores!! Found today at 11.30 on the beach of mills Porto Formoso island of S Sãoo Miguel!”

The hat was Conrad Roy Jr.’s, who says he lost it in 2014 when it fell into the water while working at a New Bedford site with his late son, Conrad Roy III, who died by suicide later that year.

Michelle Carter, Roy’s then-girlfriend, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for coercing Roy to take his own life.

Sunday morning, Roy Jr. says he came upon the social media post about a hard hat with a New Bedford sticker on it that had washed up on shore of the Azores.

He realized it was his when he saw his name written on the other side, saying the discovery more than 2,400 miles away felt like a Father’s Day gift from his late son.

“I’m happy today because it felt like he brought that to me,” Roy Jr. told WCVB on Sunday.

“I think my son’s story was such a negative story and just a sad story, and I think this brings a little happiness to somebody on Father’s Day,” he added.

Roy. Jr says he does not have plans to get his hard hat back just yet, but says he is considering traveling to the Azores to get it.

Just last week, a Portuguese teenager found a message in a bottle that traveled at least 2,400 miles from a Vermont teenager who tossed it into the sea near Narragansett in 2018.

The note inside of a Powerade bottle was written in orange marker on a notecard that read, “It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont.”

Thursday, a family member of the boy who wrote the message told 12 News they decided to write down several messages, stick them in bottles, and cast them from the pier behind Monahan’s Clam Shack in Narragansett.