CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Did Santa visit the home of a curious Cumberland girl this past Christmas?

The DNA results are in.

The determined 10-year-old sent a letter to the Cumberland Police Department earlier this month asking for their help.

“I took a sample of a cookie and carrots that I left for Santa and the reindeer on Christmas Eve and was wondering if you could take a sample of DNA and see if Santa is real?” she wrote.

The young girl mailed two zip-lock bags along with her letter, which contained a partially eaten cookie and two half-eaten carrots.

Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson sent the “evidence” to the Rhode Island Department of Health for analysis.

Unfortunately, the results appear to be inconclusive.

“There were no complete matches to anyone in the Combined DNA Index System that is used to help identify matches with other results across the country to help solve cold cases,” the health department said Monday.

The health department did confirm there was a partial match to a “1947 case centered around 34th Street in New York City” — a miracle, you could say.

“Ultimately, we would need additional DNA samples from other Santa encounters to make a more definitive match,” the health department continued.

But what about the carrots?

“The lab was able to modify their methods for testing the carrots in this important case,” the health department explained. “Curiously, they found presence DNA matching closely with Rangifer tarandus, more commonly known as reindeer.”

Despite the findings, the health department told the young girl to not give up in her search for the truth.

“We all agree that something magical may be at play, so we encourage you to remain curious,” the health department said, adding that they look forward to reviewing her application to work at the state lab “someday in the future.”

Santa has been charged with failure to finish snacks. It’s unclear whether he will be brought in to face those charges.