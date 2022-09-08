(WPRI) — Does the Meg exist?

Researchers from the Atlantic Shark Institute (ASI) were shocked when they saw an image that appeared to be a 50-foot “Megalodon” on their fish finder while on a trip off the coast of New England.

The shark experts estimated the extinct shark that “appeared” on their radar weighed about 40 tons. They were soon disappointed when the figure began to shapeshift when it moved closer to their boat.

“We waited for one of the rods to go off, however, much to our disappointment, the shape started to transition into a large school of Atlantic mackerel that hung around the boat for about 15 minutes, The ASI wrote on Facebook. “So close, but so far!”

“The Megalodon (Otodus megalodon), disappeared more than 3 million years ago and will likely stay that way, but, for a few minutes, we thought he had returned!” the post continued.

Scientists estimate that the Megalodon, the largest shark to ever live, is 50 feet long and can weigh up to 70 tons.