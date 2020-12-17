Instant Poll: Snow days, or snow days no more?

(WPRI) — When a big snowstorm hits, do you think students should log on and learn from home or get a reprieve?

With virtual learning becoming a necessity during the pandemic, snow days are starting to become a thing of the past.

On Thursday, a number of districts including Providence had a distance learning day. Others, like New Bedford, gave students the day off, while Bristol-Warren had a half day so kids could get outside and enjoy the snow.

So, what do you and your children think should be the future for snow days? Weigh in and see where others stand with this WPRI.com Instant Poll:

