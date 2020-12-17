Instant Poll: Snow days, or snow days no more?

Don't Miss
Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) — When a big snowstorm hits, do you think students should log on and learn from home or get a reprieve?

With virtual learning becoming a necessity during the pandemic, snow days are starting to become a thing of the past.

On Thursday, a number of districts including Providence had a distance learning day. Others, like New Bedford, gave students the day off, while Bristol-Warren had a half day so kids could get outside and enjoy the snow.

So, what do you and your children think should be the future for snow days? Weigh in and see where others stand with this WPRI.com Instant Poll:

Are you enjoying the snow and distance learning at the same time? Show us!

Submit a snow photo or video via ReportIt!

Cavan Logan in Middletown (Christina Logan via ReportIt!)

See photos from 12 News viewers across Southern New England with what they are doing during today’s winter storm »

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/15/2020: Lt. Governor Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community