Company offers to pay people to drink coffee

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Have you ever considered applying to get paid to complete surveys, try new foods or perhaps, drink coffee?

Business.org is offering to pay a Starbucks lover $1,000 to drink coffee at locally-owned shops instead.

The requirements are:

  • Must seriously love coffee and be open to documenting and sharing your experiences with others.
  • Must be a self-professed Starbucks addict
  • Must be committed to buying locally to satisfy coffee needs for an entire month.
  • Build and maintaining a strong social presence is a bonus, but not mandatory.

Responsibilities:

  • Visit at least eight locally-owned coffee shops during the course of a month.
  • Take a picture of your cup of coffee at each shop.
  • Log the key metrics important for the team to gain insight into your experience.
  • Write a brief summary of your experience.

According to business.org, no drug tests or background checks are required.

Those who participate will be paid $250 of the $1,000 upon hiring and the full amount after completing the job.

The application process ends on Sept. 30.

