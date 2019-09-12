Company offers to pay people to drink coffee

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Have you ever considered applying to get paid to complete surveys, try new foods or perhaps, drink coffee?
Business.org is offering to pay a Starbucks lover $1,000 to drink coffee at locally-owned shops instead.
The requirements are:
- Must seriously love coffee and be open to documenting and sharing your experiences with others.
- Must be a self-professed Starbucks addict
- Must be committed to buying locally to satisfy coffee needs for an entire month.
- Build and maintaining a strong social presence is a bonus, but not mandatory.
Responsibilities:
- Visit at least eight locally-owned coffee shops during the course of a month.
- Take a picture of your cup of coffee at each shop.
- Log the key metrics important for the team to gain insight into your experience.
- Write a brief summary of your experience.
According to business.org, no drug tests or background checks are required.
Those who participate will be paid $250 of the $1,000 upon hiring and the full amount after completing the job.
The application process ends on Sept. 30.