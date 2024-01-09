PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Independent Man was loaded onto a flatbed truck lined with padding on Monday to be driven to its new temporary home.

The 14-foot-tall statue left the Rhode Island State House on Tuesday and was brought to the Rhode Island National Guard’s North Main Street Armory.

The statue, which normally sits atop the State House, has been on display since early December.

In the coming months, the statue will undergo needed repair work there, including a detailed cleaning.

In a press release last week, the governor’s office said the state is still finalizing a contract with Mark Rabinowitz of EverGreene Architectural Arts to oversee the statue’s restoration.

Rabinowitz earned a degree in sculpture from the Rhode Island School of Design and has done preservation work on the U.S. Capitol and Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.