In 24 hours, Rhode Islanders claim $1M+ in unclaimed property

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of people may soon get a late Christmas present, according to the office of Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner.

Since an announcement Monday, some 4,500 claims were filed for unclaimed property totaling $1.15 million, and 400 of the claims have already been verified. Checks will be in the mail next week, Treasury spokesman Evan England said in a news release Tuesday.

The money belongs to them, said Magaziner, and he considers giving it back to be a success.

“My goal is to ensure that as many Rhode Islanders as possible get their missing money back in their pockets where it belongs,” Magaziner said.

Are you owed money? Check findrimoney.com

The announcement said $23 million worth of unclaimed property was amassed by the state’s Unclaimed Property division in 2019.

Finding whether you have a windfall coming to you is as easy as going to the state’s website and typing in your name.

The cash ranges from closed or forgotten-about checking or savings accounts to dividends, insurance premiums, refunds or rebates, overpayments and outstanding checks, including paychecks.