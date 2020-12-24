‘I’m happy that ya’ll are happy,’ says man claiming to be dancing Amazon delivery driver

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who claims to be the dancing delivery driver that took social media by storm has one message for everyone complimenting his sweet dance moves: stay tuned for more.

A Providence woman posted a clip from her security footage on Facebook of the Amazon delivery driver busting a move in her driveway while delivering her package.

The driver was seen, package in hand, dancing toward her front door. After dropping the package, he continues dancing and does a split before hopping back into his van and driving off.

That’s when the search to identify him began.

“Can someone help me find this man who delivered my mom’s package in Providence…he deserves a Christmas bonus,” the woman’s son posted on Twitter.

Can someone help me find this man who delivered my mom’s package in Providence…he deserves a Christmas bonus✊🏾😂 #PVD pic.twitter.com/v10h8Crrp4 — Claudius (@iamclaudiusjr) December 23, 2020

Ibrahim Combs identified himself via Instagram and Twitter Thursday afternoon.

“I appreciate the love and energy,” he wrote soon after sharing the video of him dancing.

He said he was listening to “Come to Me” by P Diddy, which he called a “classic.”

“I’m happy that ya’ll are happy,” he said. “I’m putting smiles on all faces.”

Combs said he’s also a singer and everyone should “stay tuned” for more entertainment.

12 News attempted to contact Combs but he did not immediately respond.