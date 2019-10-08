I’m friends with George Bush: Ellen responds to Twitter backlash

(WPRI) — Few people can defuse a social media storm with humor the way Ellen DeGeneres can.

The talk show host said she’s received a ton of backlash after she was seen sitting with former President George W. Bush at this weekend’s football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

DeGeneres addressed the comments on her show and was unapologetic about her friendship with the president, reminding people that it’s okay to be friends with people who think differently than you.

“People were upset. They thought, ‘Why is a gay, Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative, Republican president,'” DeGeneres said. “Here’s the thing, I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different, and I think that we’ve forgotten that that’s ok that we’re all different.”

This. 10000x this. Posted by Jenny B. Jones on Monday, October 7, 2019

DeGeneres continued, “Just because I don’t agree with someone one everything doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna be friends with them. When I say, ‘Be kind to one another,’ I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. Doesn’t matter.”

According to several media outlets, a representative for Bush said the former president and first lady enjoyed being with DeGeneres and her wife, Portia deRossi, and appreciated Ellen’s comments about respecting one another.