Iggy’s releases limited edition ‘calamari comeback’ merch

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island gained national attention on Tuesday during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) roll call by showcasing a plate of calamari, which was declared the state’s official appetizer by Democratic Party Chairman Joseph McNamara.

During the roll call, McNamara declared Rhode Island the “calamari comeback state,” all while standing next to a perfect plate of the appetizer.

The phrase immediately took off on social media, and now Iggy’s has created a new line of “calamari comeback” merchandise.

In a tweet Friday, Iggy’s said the merchandise is limited edition and will only be available for purchase for four days.

The Calamari Comeback is officially on! Limited edition “Calamari Comeback” merchandise is now available to purchase, but for FOUR DAYS ONLY so don't wait to buy!



Visit https://t.co/PeDPsGYRAQ now! — IggysRI (@IggysRI) August 21, 2020

Iggy’s created a website where the merchandise, which includes sweatshirts, T-shirts, tote bags and face masks, is available for purchase. The products range in price from $60 for a sweatshirt to $15 for a face mask.

Photos courtesy of Iggy’s