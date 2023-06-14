PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island PrideFest kicks off in the capital city this weekend, and it all starts Friday night with a special guest.

Broadway superstar Idina Menzel is in the capital city preparing to headline “A WICKED Cool Block Party” at The Dark Lady and Alleycat.

Though the actress and singer rose to prominence with her role as Maureen Johnson in the Broadway rock musical “Rent,” she is best known for her originating performance as Elphaba in the musical “Wicked.” Menzel also voices Elsa in the beloved Disney movie “Frozen.”

Menzel hopes that the themes she explores in her upcoming album will resonate with the LGBTQ+ community.

“They’ve taught me through their courage how to live an authentic life, or at least try to,” she explained. “To meet all of that adversity with love and hope and joy … I find that so inspiring.”

In the above video, 12 News anchor Kim Kalunian speaks with Idina Menzel about what the celebration means to her.

Anyone interested in attending the LGBTQ+ celebration can purchase tickets to the block party online. The doors open at 9 p.m. Friday, with the celebration officially ending at 2 a.m. Saturday.

Rhode Island PrideFest officially begins Saturday at the new Providence Innovation District Park. Festival gates open at 11 a.m. and the celebration itself will run until 7:30 p.m. The Illuminated Light Parade will step off from Washington and Empire streets at 8 p.m.