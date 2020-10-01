‘I, too, am a Rhodes Scholar’: Twitter uses RI to poke fun at White House mix-up

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Wondering why “Rhodes Scholar” is trending on Twitter?
It all started when Kayleigh McEnany, President Donald Trump’s press secretary, called his Supreme Court nominee a Rhodes Scholar during a briefing Thursday morning.
But Amy Coney Barrett is not a Rhodes Scholar; she graduated from Rhodes College in Tennessee.
McEnany apologized for the slip-up when questioned about it by a member of the press, but not before the Twitterverse caught wind of her mistake.
While being a Rhodes Scholar has nothing to do with Rhode Island (it’s an international postgraduate award given to prospective students of the University of Oxford) it didn’t stop Twitter users from congratulating anyone who even remotely has a tie to the Ocean State.
“I have a Rhode Island red chicken; I am, therefore a Rhodes Scholar,” one user wrote.
“I’ve been to Rhode Island so I, too, am a Rhodes Scholar,” another said.
“Attention all truck drivers passing through Rhode Island,” one announced. “Y’all are Rhodes Scholars.”
It’s also worth noting that Gov. Gina Raimondo is actually a Rhodes Scholar.
Here are some other tweets poking fun at McEnany’s mistake: