‘I, too, am a Rhodes Scholar’: Twitter uses RI to poke fun at White House mix-up

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Wondering why “Rhodes Scholar” is trending on Twitter?

It all started when Kayleigh McEnany, President Donald Trump’s press secretary, called his Supreme Court nominee a Rhodes Scholar during a briefing Thursday morning.

But Amy Coney Barrett is not a Rhodes Scholar; she graduated from Rhodes College in Tennessee.

Kayleigh McEnany says in briefing that Amy Coney Barrett is a "Rhodes scholar."



Barrett did not receive a Rhodes Scholarship, but rather received a bachelor's degree from Rhodes College in Memphis.



When reporter points that out, McEnany says, "My bad" https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/YpIFz4W1PA — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 1, 2020

McEnany apologized for the slip-up when questioned about it by a member of the press, but not before the Twitterverse caught wind of her mistake.

While being a Rhodes Scholar has nothing to do with Rhode Island (it’s an international postgraduate award given to prospective students of the University of Oxford) it didn’t stop Twitter users from congratulating anyone who even remotely has a tie to the Ocean State.

“I have a Rhode Island red chicken; I am, therefore a Rhodes Scholar,” one user wrote.

“I’ve been to Rhode Island so I, too, am a Rhodes Scholar,” another said.

“Attention all truck drivers passing through Rhode Island,” one announced. “Y’all are Rhodes Scholars.”

It’s also worth noting that Gov. Gina Raimondo is actually a Rhodes Scholar.

Fun fact: the governor of Rhode Island actually *is* a Rhodes Scholar — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) October 1, 2020

Here are some other tweets poking fun at McEnany’s mistake:

So I actually DID study at Oxford Brookes University… And I’m from #RhodeIsland… Does that make me a two-time #RhodesScholar? 😂 — Tara Granahan (@TaraGranahan) October 1, 2020

I am also a Rhodes Scholar as I have studied in-depth the Griffin family of Quahog, Rhode Island https://t.co/mwnQhuVjTT — Joe Viben (@scopgieb) October 1, 2020

I have driven past Rhode Island, I can spell it, and I can point to it on a map. I am, therefore, a Rhodes Scholar. https://t.co/Ea1fULxMd1 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 1, 2020

I was born in Rhode Island and attended elementary school there May I take on the new mantle of #RhodesScholar https://t.co/NqRbgt3xyJ — I'm Ms. G (@cherylmglancy1) October 1, 2020