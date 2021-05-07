‘I didn’t think I’d be a match’: Warwick man donating kidney to his best friend

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — How far would you go to save your best friend’s life?

One Warwick man is donating his kidney.

Denise Constantine and her husband Dennis have been best friends with Charlie Adamonis and his wife Peggy for decades. But what started as a joke at the bar one night turned into Charlie saving Denise’s life.

Denise was born with a kidney disease that has progressively worsened.

“If I don’t do this now, I’ll have to go on dialysis, and eventually, that doesn’t work anymore,” she said.

Years ago, the Constantines mentioned Denise’s eventual need for a kidney while out with Charlie and Peggy.

“I meant it from the bottom of my heart, but I didn’t think I’d be a match,” Charlie recalled. “But it went through, she posted it on Facebook that the time is now. I called the nurse, I got the ball rolling.”

“When he found out that she needed it, he jumped,” Dennis said. “He jumped, and that … it’s crazy.”

After months of testing, Charlie discovered that he really was a match for Denise.

“It doesn’t happen this easily, ever. I said, ‘if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. We’re doing it. Let’s go,'” Peggy said.

It’s not as easy as just undergoing the surgery though. With Charlie being a construction worker, he could be out of work for up to 12 weeks as his body heals and learns to work with only one kidney.

“I just have to take it easy and listen to the doctor and go from there, but Denise has the road ahead of her,” Charlie said.

The surgery is scheduled for May 10, and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to collect donations.