PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Scammers are taking advantage of the rise of artificial intelligence as they try to trick potential victims and steal their money.

Cyber expert Kevin Ricci tells 12 News the technology is being used to clone people’s voices. While these so-called “deep fakes” have been around for a while, the technology has improved significantly in recent years.

“A criminal can contact one of our loved ones using our own voice and making it seem as though we have been captured or kidnapped,” Ricci explained.

He said it can also be used to scam banks who use voice authentication to access accounts.

“The criminals can make believe that they are the CEO or the owner or manager and say, ‘Hey, let me contact the finance department and have them wire a significant amount of money,” Ricci said.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers reported losing nearly $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022. Out of 2.4 million fraud reports, the most commonly used trick to get money was “imposter scams.”

Ricci advises people to be aware of the tactics that these scammers use and take precautions.

For instance, those who use voice authentication for banking should set up a secondary authentication, like receiving a text on your phone.

He also recommends creating a code word for family and friends.

“If you do receive that call, someone claiming to have captured or kidnapped them, you can ask for that code word and no AI in the world would be able to guess that,” Ricci said.