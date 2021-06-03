How rude! Study claims Rhode Islanders have the worst attitudes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Islanders are apparently the rudest people in the country, according to a recent study.

The study, conducted by Zippia, looked at a variety of factors and determined that, not only are Rhode Islanders prone to road rage, they’re also mediocre tippers.

Zippia surveyed 75,000 Americans and asked which states the participants believed were the rudest. Of those participants, 42% said Rhode Islanders are the worst.

“Not only are Rhode Islanders mediocre tippers prone to jerk-y driving, they are also pretty rude to customer service reps,” the study states.

The study also determined Massachusetts is a close second.

Other states that cracked the top 10 include Virginia, New York, California, Washington, New Jersey, Utah, Illinois and Ohio.

