WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts state trooper channeled his inner cowboy Monday morning to help wrangle two horses after they got loose on Route 88.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. and the owner was already on scene when troopers arrived, saying the horses had somehow escaped from their stable.

Trooper Alex Boswell from the Dartmouth barracks was able to get a rope onto one horse while the owner wrangled the other, and both were safely led home.

State police shared the rescue on Facebook, joking that Boswell “apparently watches a lot of Western movies.”

