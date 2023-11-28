PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Holiday Lights Spectacular is officially back at the Roger Williams Park Zoo.

Rhode Island’s latest holiday tradition features more than 3.5 million illuminated lights that transform the entire zoo into a winter wonderland.

This is the fourth year the festive and dazzling walk-through has been held at Roger Williams Park Zoo.

The Holiday Lights Spectacular kicked off on Nov. 24 and runs through Dec. 31. The holiday celebration runs from 5-9:30 p.m. daily and is open rain or shine.

Those who attend are urged to bundle up before strolling through the zoo’s illuminated pathways. There will also be a smores pit for toasting marshmallows, festive musical performances and a visit from Santa Claus every Thursday night.

Tickets — which cost $14 for adults and $12 for children ages 12 and under — must be purchased online in advance. Toddlers under the age of 1 can attend for free.

Each purchased ticket is scheduled for a specific time slot, meaning attendees can’t enter the zoo before that time. Once inside, however, attendees can enjoy the experience for as long as they’d like.