‘Hocus Pocus 2’ to be filmed in Rhode Island this fall; extras needed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The rumors are true! Hocus Pocus 2 is being filmed in Providence and surrounding areas from October through December.

Kendall Cooper Casting is now looking for people to play various extra roles in the film. Children and adults of all ethnicities, ages, genders, and sizes are encouraged to apply.

Specifically, the filmmakers are looking for people with dance experience, men with shoulder-length hair or longer, and young adults ages 18–22 years old.

Mandatory COVID-19 testing is required before any in-person work, which will be provided by the production.

All extras must also provide verification that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be assigned to the production. For all children working on set, guardians will need to provide verification they are vaccinated.

Masks will be required at all times, except when appearing on camera.

All extra work, testing, and fittings are paid. Filming will generally take place Monday through Friday, and is often a 12+ hour commitment each day.

Anyone who applies should be prepared to include three current photos of yourself, clearly showing your current hair length and style, current facial hair (if applicable), and a current full-body photo.

A member of the Kendall Cooper Casting team will contact you directly if you are selected for a role. Casting will be ongoing throughout the filming schedule.