WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a moment many Rhode Islanders have been waiting for since last fall.

Hocus Pocus 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1993 comedy, will be available for streaming Friday after more than a year of filming in the Ocean State.

The movie stars actresses Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who returned to their roles as the Sanderson sisters. The trio is described as three child-hungry witches who are looking to wreak havoc on the world.

In the sequel, the sisters are brought back to present day by three young women who must figure out how to stop them.

The movie was filmed entirely in Rhode Island, including on Federal Hill, LaSalle Academy in Providence, and Washington Square in Newport. The filmmakers also built a Colonial-era town for the movie at Chase Farm in Lincoln.

Dozens of Rhode Islanders had the chance to see the movie a day early during a private screening at the Showcase Cinemas in Warwick Thursday night.

The movie is being released exclusively on Disney+. The original Hocus Pocus is also available through the streaming service.