‘Hocus Pocus 2’ filming at La Salle Academy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews producing the Disney sequel “Hocus Pocus 2” began filming in Providence this week and were at one of the state’s oldest schools.

The movie was being filmed Tuesday at La Salle Academy and returned Wednesday morning for a second day.

A sign outside of the catholic high school said, “by entering you hereby irrevocably consent to and authorize Fairy Dust Productions, Inc., its successors and assigns, to photograph you and/or make sound recordings of you and to use same worldwide, for any purpose whatsoever in perpetuity.”

Fairy Dust Productions is the company producing the movie.

#NOW Film & production trucks for the #HocusPocus sequel are setting up outside La Salle Academy in #Providence. Filming for the movie will be taking place here today! @WPRI12 #HocusPocus2 @lasalleacadri pic.twitter.com/4pc3D7c6T6 — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) October 20, 2021

The production set was seen on the front lawn of the school and on the public sidewalk. The Providence Journal also reported that filming also appeared to be going on inside of the school, even as students went about their business.

It was first announced back in September that Hocus Pocus 2 would be filming in Rhode Island when the filmmakers put out a casting call for a variety of extra roles.

Actresses Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are returning to their roles as the Sanderson sisters, described as three child-hungry witches who are looking to wreak havoc on the world.

This time, the Sanderson sisters are brought back to the present day by three young women, who throughout the movie must figure out how to stop them.

Whitney Peak, Lillia Buckingham, and Froy Gutierrez were also added to the cast, though it’s unclear in what capacity.

The movie is expected to debut on Disney+ in the fall of 2022.