PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — “Do you want to touch a bear?”

That’s what an environmental officer looked up and asked before he and several others moved an unconscious black bear from a Pawtucket resident’s backyard last month.

Newly released body-worn camera footage recounts the moments police officers first encountered the black bear. The 12-minute video, obtained by Target 12, is from an unnamed officer’s point of view when she arrived at the Jutras Street home on June 25.

Other police officers can be heard warning neighbors that the bear may run through their yards.

“Get in your car,” one officer told the residents. “Get in your house, please. OK?”

Neighbors told 12 News the male bear had roamed through several yards before climbing into a tree, where he stayed for two hours before he was tranquilized.

The bear fell roughly 15 feet from where it was perched in the tree after being tranquilized. The R.I. Department of Environmental Management previously told 12 News that he was not injured in the fall.

The bear was already on the ground when the officer wearing the body-worn camera walked up.

“He just kind of bounced off a section of the fence,” another police officer explained to her.

“He’s legit snoozing,” she replied.

The officers are heard discussing how and when they should move the sleeping bear from the resident’s yard — and even mulled giving him a name.

“Should we call him Paw Sock … Paw Sox?” one officer pondered.

“Aww. Too soon!” another officer said, suggesting the bear be named “Paws” instead.

Moving the roughly 170-pound bear was a feat in itself. It took several officers to pick him up and slowly walk him over to the animal control van.

“He’s heavy,” one officer said.

“It’s a boy!” another one exclaimed.

Environmental officers then drove the bear to Buck Hill Management Area in Burrillville, roughly a half-hour away from the Pawtucket neighborhood where he was found.

The DEM said after the officers removed the bear from the van, they kept a close eye on him until he woke up and wandered off into the woods..

Anyone who spots a black bear in their yard should report it to the DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement by calling (401) 222-3070.