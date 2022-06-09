(WPRI) — Zoinks! If you’ve ever dreamt about being in the iconic Mystery Machine van, here’s your chance.

Next week, wannabe mystery solvers can book a one-night stay in the Mystery Machine on Airbnb and have a chance to live like Shaggy and Scooby-Doo.

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy, created the listing and is offering a total of three one-night stays to mark the 20th anniversary of the show.

“The vibes are like, totally groovy over in Southern California! With plenty of room and privacy to have a dope time, the Mystery Machine is parked overlooking the beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean and nearby mountains,” the listing read.

What do you get with this groovy vacation?

A one-night stay that sleeps up to two adults (no children or pets are allowed)

A virtual greeting upon your arrival from Lillard, who said he “may even share some of my favorite memories with the meddling kids”

Plenty of throwbacks to 2002, including listening to the latest Sugar Ray album on a portable CD player, basking in the glow of a lava lamp and donning Shaggy’s signature puka shell necklace

An outdoor setup with lounge seating and hammock space (free of any monsters that may be lurking about)

All-you-can-eat snacks and a selection to choose from for dinner featuring favorites of Shaggy and Scooby (like hot dogs and eggplant burgers)

Mystery-themed games so you can put your own whodunit-solving skills to the test

A late-night showing of the Scooby-Doo movie, including popcorn, candy and “all the Scooby Snacks your heart can desire”

A concierge to help arrange meals and other needs during your stay

Booking opens June 16 at 1 p.m. for three stays on June 24, 25 and 26.

“Let’s throw it back to 2002 and Scooby Dooby Doooo!” Lillard wrote.