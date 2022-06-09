(WPRI) — Zoinks! If you’ve ever dreamt about being in the iconic Mystery Machine van, here’s your chance.
Next week, wannabe mystery solvers can book a one-night stay in the Mystery Machine on Airbnb and have a chance to live like Shaggy and Scooby-Doo.
Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy, created the listing and is offering a total of three one-night stays to mark the 20th anniversary of the show.
“The vibes are like, totally groovy over in Southern California! With plenty of room and privacy to have a dope time, the Mystery Machine is parked overlooking the beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean and nearby mountains,” the listing read.
What do you get with this groovy vacation?
- A one-night stay that sleeps up to two adults (no children or pets are allowed)
- A virtual greeting upon your arrival from Lillard, who said he “may even share some of my favorite memories with the meddling kids”
- Plenty of throwbacks to 2002, including listening to the latest Sugar Ray album on a portable CD player, basking in the glow of a lava lamp and donning Shaggy’s signature puka shell necklace
- An outdoor setup with lounge seating and hammock space (free of any monsters that may be lurking about)
- All-you-can-eat snacks and a selection to choose from for dinner featuring favorites of Shaggy and Scooby (like hot dogs and eggplant burgers)
- Mystery-themed games so you can put your own whodunit-solving skills to the test
- A late-night showing of the Scooby-Doo movie, including popcorn, candy and “all the Scooby Snacks your heart can desire”
- A concierge to help arrange meals and other needs during your stay
Booking opens June 16 at 1 p.m. for three stays on June 24, 25 and 26.
“Let’s throw it back to 2002 and Scooby Dooby Doooo!” Lillard wrote.