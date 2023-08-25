PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — National Cinema Day is this Sunday, Aug. 27, and local theaters are participating in a nationwide campaign to offer movie tickets for just $4.

Chains in our area like Showcase, AMC, and Regal are all participating. Here’s the list of local theaters, according to the campaign’s website:

Rhode Island

Lincoln

  • CWTheaters Lincoln Mall (622 George Washington Highway)

Providence

  • Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX (10 Providence Place)

South Kingstown

  • All South County Cinemas (30 Village Square Drive)

Warwick

  • Apple Cinemas (400 Bald Hill Road)
  • Showcase Cinemas (1200 Quaker Lane)

Southeastern Massachusetts

Dartmouth

  • AMC (140 North Dartmouth Mall)

Fall River

  • Picture Show at South Coast Marketplace (550 William S. Canning Blvd.)

Foxboro

  • Showcase Cinema de Lux at Patriot Place (24 Patriot Place)

North Attleboro

  • Showcase Cinema de Lux (640 South Washington St.)

Seekonk

  • Showcase Cinemas (100 Commerce Way)