PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — National Cinema Day is this Sunday, Aug. 27, and local theaters are participating in a nationwide campaign to offer movie tickets for just $4.
Chains in our area like Showcase, AMC, and Regal are all participating. Here’s the list of local theaters, according to the campaign’s website:
Rhode Island
Lincoln
- CWTheaters Lincoln Mall (622 George Washington Highway)
Providence
- Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX (10 Providence Place)
South Kingstown
- All South County Cinemas (30 Village Square Drive)
Warwick
- Apple Cinemas (400 Bald Hill Road)
- Showcase Cinemas (1200 Quaker Lane)
Southeastern Massachusetts
Dartmouth
- AMC (140 North Dartmouth Mall)
Fall River
- Picture Show at South Coast Marketplace (550 William S. Canning Blvd.)
Foxboro
- Showcase Cinema de Lux at Patriot Place (24 Patriot Place)
North Attleboro
- Showcase Cinema de Lux (640 South Washington St.)
Seekonk
- Showcase Cinemas (100 Commerce Way)