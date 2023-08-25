PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — National Cinema Day is this Sunday, Aug. 27, and local theaters are participating in a nationwide campaign to offer movie tickets for just $4.

Chains in our area like Showcase, AMC, and Regal are all participating. Here’s the list of local theaters, according to the campaign’s website:

Rhode Island

Lincoln

CWTheaters Lincoln Mall (622 George Washington Highway)

Providence

Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX (10 Providence Place)

South Kingstown

All South County Cinemas (30 Village Square Drive)

Warwick

Apple Cinemas (400 Bald Hill Road)

Showcase Cinemas (1200 Quaker Lane)

Southeastern Massachusetts

Dartmouth

AMC (140 North Dartmouth Mall)

Fall River

Picture Show at South Coast Marketplace (550 William S. Canning Blvd.)

Foxboro

Showcase Cinema de Lux at Patriot Place (24 Patriot Place)

North Attleboro

Showcase Cinema de Lux (640 South Washington St.)

Seekonk

Showcase Cinemas (100 Commerce Way)