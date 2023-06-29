PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Calling all foodies!

Providence Restaurant Weeks, one of the state’s most popular dining events, is fast approaching.

The two-week event runs from July 9-22 and features more than 60 participating restaurants.

Those restaurants will be offering limited-time specials for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as signature cocktails and meal deals.

“Providence Restaurant Weeks is one of our biggest opportunities to show off Rhode Island’s unique and diverse dining scene,” Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Kristen Adamo said. “This year, we’re proud to announce an even longer list of participating restaurants – that means guests have a wider selection of delicious offerings to choose from.”

Here’s a map of the current participating restaurants:

For the full list of participating restaurants, along with special menus and deals, click here.

The goal of Providence Restaurant Weeks is to give Rhode Islanders and tourists a like a reason to discover new local cuisine and promote restaurants across the state.

The list could still change, since restaurants can still sign up to participate. Those looking to visit a certain restaurant are encouraged to make reservations ahead of time.