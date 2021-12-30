Here’s how you can celebrate New Year’s Eve in Southern New England this year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Southern New Englanders are looking forward to saying goodbye to another tough year.

Yet again, there will be a scaled-back celebration to ring in the new year, but some communities are still putting on events for everyone to attend.

New Year’s Eve Events:

  • Buttonwood Park Zoo says you don’t have to wait until midnight to ring in the New Year. They are having a Noon Year’s Eve event from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • New Bedford is offering family fun activities from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. throughout downtown. The celebration will be followed by a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.
  • Patriot Place will have a special New Year’s Eve First Night Celebration featuring fireworks, ice sculptures, games, giveways, and more taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Providence Children’s Museum announced the return of their Noon Year’s Eve celebration. Families can join one of two sessions, from 11:00am to 12:00 p.m., or 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Skyline in Providence will still host a party but it will be scaled down from 500+ people to 150.
  • United Skates of America will have their annual family New Year’s Eve party from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. You can go skate, meet Sonic, and more for $15.99
  • Warwick is holding a family friendly event where you can enjoy food from local food trucks between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks display you can enjoy from the warmth and comfort of your car.

This story will be updated as we learn about more events.

