Here’s how to submit a design for RI’s new license plate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders will soon “wave” goodbye to the state’s current license plates.

The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles and Gov. Dan McKee’s office announced the “RI State Plate Design Contest” to gather proposals for the new plates.

The contest, which launched Tuesday, is open to all Rhode Island residents and students at state schools, colleges, and universities.

The winning plate will become the new state-issued design, replacing the current blue wave design starting next summer.

The light blue wave on a white background with dark blue numbers debuted in 1996 and was supposed to be replaced in 2006.

States are supposed to replace their standard-issue license plate every 10 years, but previous administrations have postponed the redesign.

The DMV says proposed designs shouldn’t have more than four colors, including black, and must have the words “Rhode Island” at the top-center of the plate and the words “Ocean State” along the bottom.

The new design also has to visually represent Rhode Island and should be easily distinguishable from other states.

Up to five entries will be selected as finalists by a panel of DMV staff by the end of February 2022. The finalists will then appear on the DMV’s website so residents can vote on their favorite.