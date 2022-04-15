EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From herding cattle to horse-drawn sleighs, there are some strange traffic laws currently on the books in the Northeast.

From “oddly specific” to “downright silly,” AAA Northeast compiled a list of bizarre driving laws in each state.

In Rhode Island, it’s illegal to ride a horse on the highway for racing or testing the speed of the horse. Those caught doing so could be fined $20. Motorized tricycles are also banned from state highways.

In Massachusetts, it’s illegal to travel on a roadway with a horse-drawn sleigh or sled. The only exception is if there are at least three bells attached to the horse’s harness.

Drivers in Connecticut must give people guiding cattle across the roadway the right of way.

In Maine, it’s illegal to sell a motor vehicle on Sunday. Dunkin’ Donuts lovers are also prohibited from parking in front of the popular coffee chain in South Berwick.

In New Hampshire, it is illegal to inhale car fumes with the intent of inducing euphoria.

New Jersey is the only state in the country that bans drivers from pumping their own gas, though Oregon prohibits it as well in some communities.

Other strange laws include not being able to hug someone while you’re driving in Washington and California’s ban on women wearing bathrobes behind the wheel.